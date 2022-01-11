Dan Fogelman Reveals He Hasn’t Written the Series Finale Yet for ‘This Is Us’ Season 6, ‘I Don’t Like to Think About It Too Much’

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Dan Fogelman Says He Hasn’t Written the Series Finale Yet Because ‘I Don’t Like to Think About It Too Much’

The cast, crew, and fans of This Is Us will be moved by the series finale.

And we have a feeling that no one will be ready for This Is Us to end, no matter how much anyone prepares for it.

Although the final episode is only seventeen episodes away, Dan Fogelman, the show’s creator, admits that he has yet to sit down and write it.

Dan Fogelman spoke with Entertainment Weekly a few weeks before the premiere of This Is Us Season 6 on NBC.

“I only talk about it in broad terms because I don’t like to dwell on it,” he explained.

“I’m not going to deal with it until I’ve written it — which I haven’t done yet.”

But I believe we’ve arrived at the appropriate conclusion.”

For years, the creator has been plotting the final episode, but he has yet to put pen to paper.

Because Fogelman is unable to discuss the series finale of This Is Us, he has revealed what the final season will entail.

Season 6 begins with a “nice, quiet, slow pace,” according to Fogelman, which prepares the audience for “some really big stuff that’s coming down the pike.”

It took a lot of planning to get to the point where we’re playing with the form to get to where I’ve wanted to be since the beginning.

“What we’re asking of some of the actors right now, especially Mandy Moore, is beyond ambitious.”

Last but not least, our first.

Can you believe it? https://twitter.com/BHGvtqp2PK/hashtag/ThisIsUsFinalChapter

Dan Fogelman revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the This Is Us series finale will answer all of the fans’ questions about the Pearson family.

“My hope is that no stone will be left unturned by the end of the series,” he said.

“You’d have no questions about spoilers left to ask me.”

‘I don’t like what happened to such-and-such,’ you might say.

‘I don’t like who such-and-such ended up with,’ but you won’t say, ‘Who?’ If we’ve done that, I feel like we’ve done our job and made the choices we thought were best for the characters and the story.”

“But I don’t think there will be any of these timeline mysteries left by the end of it,” Fogelman added.

Hopefully, it will put us on the right track…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.