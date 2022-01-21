Dan Hayhurst, Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband, is who?

Dan Hayhurst, Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband, is a well-known figure in Hollywood.

Pamela Anderson filed for divorce from bodyguard Dan Hayhurst a year after they tied the knot for the fifth time.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple married on Christmas Eve in 2020.

After serving as Pamela Anderson’s bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst is now her ex-husband.

According to the Rolling Stone, she filed for divorce in January 2022, just over a year after they married.

According to an insider, “Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” and her “pandemic whirlwind” romance with Dan ended.

They married on Christmas Eve 2020 at her home on Vancouver Island, just a few months after dating, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m exactly where I need to be,” she told the outlet at the time. “In the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

When the couple met during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, Hayhurst was living locally on Vancouver Island.

According to Anderson, “this one year together has felt like seven – like dog years.”

“I’m in love,” she continued.

We married on Christmas Eve with the blessings of both our families, and everyone we know is overjoyed for us.

“I married on the land I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago; this is also where my parents married and are still together.”

“It’s as if I’ve gone full circle.”

Anderson has also married Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon on two occasions.

Anderson and Jon Peters divorced in 2020 after reports that they were married surfaced.

She has stated that she “was never married” to Peters, describing their brief relationship as “just a bizarre lunch.”

“Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (lifelong family friend) no hard feelings – no Marriage, no Divorce… just a bizarre theatrical lunch – Pamela has a good sense of humor about it,” the actress wrote on her social media page.

Pam dated Jon for only “three days” before deciding to marry him, according to reports.

The actress and Jon first met in the 1980s, but after reuniting after Pamela’s month-long spiritual retreat, the pair only spent three days together before Jon proposed.

Pamela announced their split on February 1 and stated that they wanted to “take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” but sources close to the ex-actress have revealed that part of the problem was what Pamela saw as warning signs.

“Pamela sensed that he was irritated by her desire to keep her…

