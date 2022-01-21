Dan Hayhurst, Pamela Anderson’s fourth husband, is the reason for her divorce.

Why Is Pamela Anderson Divorcing Dan Hayhurst, Her Fourth Husband?

According to ET, Pamela Anderson and her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, grew apart while living together during the pandemic.

Anderson and her former bodyguard, Hayhurst, announced their separation on Thursday after one year of marriage.

“Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst are divorcing,” a rep for the 54-year-old Anderson confirmed to ET in a statement.

Pamela is divorcing her husband in Canada.”

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that quarantining Anderson and Hayhurst together put their marriage under a lot of stress.

“After living together during the pandemic, Pamela and Dan grew apart,” the source says.

“Pamela began to learn everything there was to know about Dan, for better or worse.

Dan was not the guy she thought he was when she fell out of love.”

Anderson previously married Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon and Dylan, as well as Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, before joining Hayhurst.

“Pamela is a natural romantic with the best of intentions,” says one of our sources.

“Her personality shines through in everything she does.

Pamela is a proponent of human rights, animal rights, and public health.

She attends town hall meetings in the town where she lives in Canada to ensure that everyone is safe and well-cared for.

She genuinely cares about others, and it shows in every aspect of her life, including her marriage to Dan.”

Since their intimate wedding on Christmas Eve 2020, Anderson and Hayhurst had been living in her Vancouver Island home.

Hayhurst and she met at the start of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she told the Daily Mail last January, and they haven’t been apart since.

“This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years,” Anderson told People at the time, adding that she and Hayhurst were a “natural fit.”

We married on Christmas Eve with the blessings of both our families, and everyone we know is happy for us.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Why Pamela Anderson Is Divorcing Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst