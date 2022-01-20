Dan Hayhurst was divorced by Pamela Anderson because he “wasn’t the man she’d hoped” and brought “very negative baggage” with him.

The 54-year-old Baywatch actress married her bodyguard ex in December 2020, but a source told The Sun that he brought “very negative baggage” with him, resulting in divorce.

Pamela filed for divorce from ex-husband Dan in January 2022, just over a year after they married, citing a “pandemic romance” that “took a turn for the worse,” according to a source exclusively told The Sun.

“Pamela has a strong love for Dan, and she fell head over heels for him right away.

At first, she adored him.”

“However, she felt she got to know him very well during the pandemic, whether for better or worse, and Pamela decided it was for worse.”

“She understands it was a pandemic romance,” they went on to say.

Her decision to end the relationship had nothing to do with the women in his past.

“Pamela wasn’t concerned about his ex or anything; instead, she concentrated on their love for each other during their time together.”

“She never feels rushed into anything; she always goes where her heart leads her, whether it’s to the altar or to the divorce lawyer.”

It was the divorce attorney at this point.”

Pamela “does not have regrets” about their pandemic love story gone awry, according to the source, and she’s “moving on.”

“Every step we take in life, she believes, we live and learn from.”

Her outlook is to move on, and she has already moved on from this relationship.

“Pamela has an unfortunate habit of attracting men who bring with them a lot of baggage.

“They have no intention of remaining friends because she was unimpressed after learning all of his characteristics.

“After living with him for over two years, she realized he wasn’t the man she’d hoped for,” they continued.

“She is open to future relationships and would consider marrying again in the future.”

She is a free spirit who enjoys love.

Pamela is delighted to be spending quality time in Malibu with her two sons.”

Brandon and Dylan are Pamela’s children from her first marriage to Tommy Lee.

During the early days of the Covid pandemic, Pam and her bodyguard fell in love.

Anderson told the Daily Mail at the time, “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

During their Christmas Eve 2020 ceremony, officiated by a local pastor and held on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada, the couple read traditional vows to each other.

The blond beauty was decked out in a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.