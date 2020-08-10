Dan Osborne returns home to Jacqueline Jossa after jetting to Turkey to get his teeth done

DAN Osborne returns home to Jacqueline Jossa after getting his teeth done in Turkey.

The former TOWIE star could be seen getting out of a car and pulling his suitcase as he arrived back at home.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wore a white t-shirt with black and white striped trousers and a pair of black flip-flops.

He also donned a snazzy watch and a silver chain as he got a lift back home along with his mum and mate Sam, who also went on the trip.

Dan then proceeded to take his luggage out of the boot of the car before heading inside.

It was on Thursday that Dan flew to Turkey alone to get his teeth done after his romantic holiday with wife Jacqueline Jossa in Ibiza.

The ex-Towie star left his wife to babysit the kids as he shared photos from his hotel pool with a pal.

The 29-year-old filmed his antics and raved about his treatment, telling fans: “Hi guys so I am here in Antalya, Turkey, to get a couple of my teeth done at the back.

“And my mum is getting so much work done. And my mate Sam, he’s getting a full set of gnashers, I’ve brought them out to Dental Centre Turkey. I have so many people messaging me asking ‘are they really good?’ The treatment is unbelievable.”

Jacqueline decided to stay home after enjoying an incredible trip to Ibiza, showing off her curves in a ‘real photoshoot’ where she gorged on Wotsits.

Whilst in Turkey, the father-of-three showed off his ball control without wife Jacqueline Jossa.

Dan’s poolside keepie-uppies impressed two bikini-clad girls.

But when his mum Toni turned up, he blanked them.

An onlooker said: “He was chatting but nothing happened.”