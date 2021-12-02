Dan Walker survives the dance-off despite harsh criticism on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – BBC faces new FIXING allegations

Dan Walker survives the dance-off despite harsh criticism on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – BBC faces fresh FIXING allegations

After Dan Walker, the BBC’s Breakfast host, survived another week on Strictly, new allegations of a fix were leveled at the corporation.

Despite flak from judge Craig Revel Horwood, Dan, the bookies’ favorite for the chop, opted out of the dance-off on Saturday.

Instead, Tilly Ramsay, 20, and Rhys Stephenson, 28, faced off, with Tilly bowing out.

On Saturday, Craig told Dan, 44, that his rumba was “jolty.”

“Yeah, you wiggled your hips,” he continued, “but anyone can do that.”

Instead of dancing, you were marching it and stomping on every two.”

Dan and his partner Nadiya Bychkova, on the other hand, received enough votes from Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Cynthia Erivo, and the audience to be safe.

“How is Dan Walker still in this competition?” one viewer wondered, while another wrote, “Is Dan Walker the biggest ever fix on Strictly? He shouldn’t be there anymore.”

In his couples choice performance to Les Miserables’ On My Own, Tom Fletcher and pro Amy Dowden were chastised by the judges for their lack of emotion and lack of love.

Fans, including choreographer Matthew Bourne, pointed out on social media that the song was about unrequited love and that the character Tom was portraying (Marius) shouldn’t be showing any love towards Amy’s Eponine.

Craig agrees, admitting that he would have gone against his fellow judges and thought the performance was “amazing.”

He also claims that if he had the choice, he would have saved Tom over Rhys and sided with Shirley Ballas.

Craig Revel Horwood has expressed his desire for Anton du Beke to return to the show.

‘I’d love to see Anton stay on indefinitely and Bruno return,’ Craig said.

“If you look at it that way, Bruno adds something Anton can’t, and vice versa, so I think they both have different opinions, which I think is perfectly fine.”

While the idea of five judges appeals to the theatre director, he admits that giving feedback to celebrities will be time consuming.

Even though adding another person would mean even less air time than currently available, the 56-year-old author expressed optimism.

“We’d make a difference,” he added.

