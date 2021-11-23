‘Dancing With the Stars’: Amanda Kloots Teases Finale Performance, Sends Message to Fans (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots Teases Finale Performance, Sends Message to Fans (Exclusive) on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On Monday, the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars will air.

That means the finalists — Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Cody Rigsby — have just one more chance to show off their best moves in the hopes of winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Shortly before the finale, Kloots spoke with PopCulture.com about her time on DWTS so far.

She teased not only her “beautiful” final routine, but she also sent a message to those who have supported her throughout the season.

Kloots and Bersten are going all out for her final performance, which will be set to her “favorite song,” Coldplay’s “Sky Full of Stars,” with the two dancing alongside some of the show’s pros, which Kloots, who was a big fan of the show before joining this season, described as a “thrilling” endeavor.

“When we first started rehearsing, I looked at them and said, ‘You guys, I’ve watched this show for years and you guys are the celebrities to me,” the Talk co-host explained.

I can’t believe I’m on the same dance floor as you.

You’re incredible dancers, and the fact that you’re supporting me in this dance is unbelievable.’

AK! (@amandakloots) shared this.

Bersten choreographed a “beautiful” routine, according to Kloots, and it is the “perfect dance” to end her DWTS journey with.

Throughout Season 30, the talk show co-host has performed a slew of thrilling routines.

So it’s no surprise that she’ll be bringing her journey to a close with such a stunning and powerful statement.

Kloots, of course, has been reflecting on all of the support she’s received as the season approaches its conclusion.

She has nothing but gratitude for everyone who has helped make her journey so memorable as she heads into the finale.

“Just thank you,” Kloots said when asked what message she has for her fans. “This show is all about voting, and I would not be in this finale without the votes from the fans.” She added, “If you look at everyone else’s social media accounts, I’m definitely at the bottom with the amount of followers that everyone has.”

As a result, the fact that I’m dancing in the finale means that I’ve…

