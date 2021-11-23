Dancing With the Stars Finds the Right Guest Judge to Take Derek Hough’s Place

A guest judge will fill in for Derek Hough, who is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, ahead of the Dancing With the Stars season 30 finale.

It’ll be kept in the family.

Julianne Hough will fill in for her brother Derek on the judges’ panel for the season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars, which airs tonight, Nov.

21.

Derek announced nearly a week ago that despite being fully vaccinated, he had been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

In an Instagram post from November, he said, “I feel okay.”

“I feel strong, but I’m consulting with medical professionals right now.”

I’m doing everything I can to get better as quickly as possible.

I’m currently in quarantine, and I’ll keep you all informed about what’s going on.

“I just wanted to send out a lot of love to everyone.”

It was unclear at the time what Derek’s diagnosis meant for the season finale, but he was unlikely to be physically present for the season 30 finale.

Derek’s sister and fellow Dancing With the Stars alumnae has now confirmed that she will return to the ballroom four years after leaving her own judge’s chair.

Julianne teased her DWTS return by filming herself calling Derek from his dressing room on Instagram.

Derek assured Julianne that he was “feeling like myself again” during their conversation.

He also made sure to hype Julianne up ahead of the season 30 finale, telling her, “You already have it.”

“You’re aware of what’s going on!”

While Julianne’s addition to the finale is certainly exciting, we do have some good news to report about Derek.

Even though Derek is still recovering, he is expected to appear in the finale virtually, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Julianne has a lot to look forward to tonight, with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach all appearing in the finale.

You’ll have to tune in to find out who takes home the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

The season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars will air tonight, Nov.

on ABC at 8:00 p.m.

Derek Hough’s replacement on Dancing With the Stars has been found.

