Dani and Dominic Briones, stars of ‘Big Brother,’ have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Dani and Dominic Briones, alums of Big Brother, welcomed their second child, a girl, on November 19, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Lux was born at 8:34 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length. “She has no middle name to take after her mother who has no middle name,” they explained.

Dani exclusively tells Us, “Lux is our little light.”

“She’s a perfect match for our small family.”

Her older sister is completely devoted to her and is never seen without her.”

“I’m outnumbered by girls, scared, and couldn’t be happier,” Dom says.

“I enjoy working with my small group.”

Tennessee Autumn, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, is also theirs.

“The answer is a definite no,” Dani tells Us about having more children.

From here on out, we’ll just keep adding cats.”

The reality stars, both 35, met on Big Brother 13 in 2011 and announced their pregnancy in late September.

Dani captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her family at the time, while sporting an adorable (and stylish) baby bump, “3 (plus) 1.”

“My pretty baby is having another pretty baby,” Dom captioned the same photos.

Our small team is expanding.

‘

Dani, who has been a fan favorite since her first appearance on season 8, most recently appeared in Big Brother: All Stars in the summer of 2020.

She told Us after her eviction, “I will never play Big Brother again.”

“I think I’m going to cry.”

I’m really sad because I knew I wouldn’t be able to play again.”

“When I was 20 years old, I began playing this game,” she continued.

I’m a 34-year-old woman.

I’ve been there three times, at three different points in my life.

It doesn’t matter if I accept it or reject it.

This game is extremely important to me.

It was there that I met my husband.

It’s such an important part of my life, and I wish I could have taken one last lap around the house to take it all in.

That was something I did several times throughout the game.

Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me.

Thank you so much.

I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

But no, I’m not going to do it again.”

‘Big Brother’ Alums Dani and Dominic Briones Welcome 2nd Child, Another Baby Girl