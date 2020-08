Dani Dyer made £16k more than her EastEnders’ dad Danny last year after cashing in on Love Island deals & clothing line

PREGNANT Dani Dyer made £16k more than her EastEnders’ star dad Danny last year after cashing in on Love Island deals and a new clothing range.

Latest accounts show that the 24-year-old reality star raked in more than her famous parent in the most recent financial year.

Dani took home a £215,265 profit from her private firm I Want It, I Got It, which she first set up in March 2019.

First trading accounts for the company detail the generous six-figure profit.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Danny’s latest financial year shows a profit of £199,000 – £16,000 less than his daughter – for his company Arty Bucco, which he set up in January 2015.

Despite this, Danny still has more assets than Dani – and his company net worth is an impressive £269,000 to her £215k.

Dani secured her fortune after winning the 2018 series of Love Island with ex flame Jack Fincham.

After winning over the nation on the ITV2 dating show, she secured lucrative deals with fashion brand In The Style, Surf laundry powder, and even released her own book.

She has continued raking in the cash after splitting with Jack, and is now loved up with Sammy Kimmence – announcing her pregnancy earlier this month.

The star has been proudly showing off her growing bump in a string of social media posts, and previously revealed that she won’t be finding out the gender before giving birth.

Dani’s dad is now mostly known for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders after joining the BBC One soap in 2013.

Before that, he starred in a string of hit films, including Football Factory, Human Traffic, and Mean Machine.