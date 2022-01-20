Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux of Below Deck Sailing Yachts discuss their ups and downs.

The Ups and Downs of Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux finished season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht together, but it wasn’t long before the two found themselves in a sticky situation.

The costars met on the Parsifal III, and it didn’t take long for Jean-Luc to confess that he had a thing for the stew.

Despite the fact that their relationship began as a casual one, it grew into something more serious over the course of the season.

During one of their last nights on the boat together, the deckhand told Dani, “You’ve been there for me every step of the way.”

“You made the entire trip that much more enjoyable.”

Dani seemed to share her feelings, but she wasn’t sure they were looking for the same thing.

In a June 2021 episode, the stew said, “To be completely honest, you make me feel like the most amazing person on the planet.”

“However, I don’t see how this could work.”

That’s what you get when you mix 30-plus-year-old women with no time on their hands.”

Jean-Luc, on the other hand, was confident that they could make it work.

“At the end of the day, if we make each other happy, then that’s all that matters,” he told Dani.

Dani went on to reveal that she was pregnant in April 2021, following their show’s cancellation.

Dani told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2021, “Everybody is so supportive.”

“My parents said they can come to their farm if you need some help, and you can stay here with us and they’ll be the grandparents!” “Alli [Dore] is in Australia and she was like, ‘My parents said they can come to their farm if you need some help, and you can stay here with us and they’ll be the grandparents!”

Natasha De Bourg, Daisy Kelliher, Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, and Sydney Zaruba were among the people who contacted Dani, but she didn’t mention Jean-Luc at the time.

Fans assumed the deckhand was the father of Dani’s daughter, who was born in May 2021.

“She has arrived.

She’s flawless.

And we’re trying to figure it out,” she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn’s tiny hand at the time.

“We’re both in good health and are content with our lives.”

Thank you all for your support. I’ll post more once mummy has gotten some rest.”

Jean-Luc went on social media a month later to explain his side of the story.

