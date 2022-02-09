Daniel Bellomy Reacts to What Happened to [Spoiler] in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second season finale of Power Book II: Ghost.]

Daniel Bellomy was shocked to learn of Zeke Cross’ death, as were many other Power Book II: Ghost fans.

In February,

Zeke was shot and killed in a case of mistaken identity in the sixth episode.

Lorenzo Tejada ambushed him as he boarded Mecca’s plane, mistaking Zeke for Mecca.

Here’s how Bellomy reacted to the events of the episode.

In an interview with Deadline, Bellomy discussed what had happened to Zeke.

He admitted that he didn’t find out about his character’s death until the end of the season, so it came as a huge surprise.

“On Power, they usually tell you about it in the middle of the previous episode when a character’s journey is coming to an end.”

He told the outlet, “It’s Power and it’s a game.”

Though Bellomy’s time on the show was brief, it appears that he took away enough memories and lessons to last a lifetime.

“I had an incredible time working on the show, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it with Zeke, who has given me so much,” he said.

“I’m also grateful to the cast for setting such a good example for each other, as well as those who came before me for showing me how to navigate this experience while maintaining your own agency and power.”

“We are still on our way.”

Our jaws are on the floor, not on the ground.

Family, tell us everything.

What are your thoughts on the season 2 finale? (hashtag)PowerGhost

Courtney Kemp Tells Actors They’re Being Killed Off the Show in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Given that Ghost is known for its ghosts, it’s possible that Zeke will reappearance in the future.

Bellomy, on the other hand, stated that he does not want him to return.

“I don’t want him to return as a ghost because I don’t think Monet deserves to have him,” he explained.

“His family isn’t deserving of him reappearing as a ghost.”

Because they don’t believe he’s gone, they should be left to look for him.”

Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator, has stated that Zeke’s death will have a significant impact on Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost, particularly with Monet Tejada.

Kemp predicted, “She’ll be a completely different person next year.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Nah, our jaws are on the floor. Tell us everything, fam. How are y’all doing after the explosive season 2 finale?? #PowerGhost — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 6, 2022