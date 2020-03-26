Daniel Bryan Explains Why He Wants a Boy for Baby No. 2 on Total Bellas

The road to baby number two wasn’t easy for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

In fact, the WWE superstar (born Bryan Danielson) made this abundantly clear in an all-new clip from the Total Bellas season 5 premiere (which airs Thursday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m.).

“Brie and I have been trying to get pregnant with baby number two, but, so far no luck,” Bryan laments in a confessional. “We’re old, so I don’t expect it to happen right away. And, it took us a couple months to get pregnant with Birdie.”

As E! readers surely know, Brie and Bryan welcomed their first child, named Birdie Danielson, into the world in May 2017. In January 2020, Brie confirmed that Birdie would be a big sister as she was pregnant with baby number two.

Yet, at the start of filming season 5, the Total Bellas couple was uncertain if a second child was going to happen. Nonetheless, as is seen in the footage above, Bryan remained hopeful since he hoped to have a son.

“Bird-Bird, if you had a sibling, would you want a brother or a sister?” the wrestling legend asks his daughter. “A little brother?”

“Daddy wants a boy just to keep his name going,” Brie responds.

While Bryan acknowledges that reasoning, he admits it would be nice to have another male in their home.

“It’d be nice for me because we don’t have any another men,” the WWE icon expresses. Bryan goes on to ask his two-year-old, “Do you want to be the last Danielson?”

In response, Birdie gives a fun shout and stands on the kitchen counter.

See the sweet scene play out for yourself in the clip above.