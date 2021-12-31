Daniel Craig, Joanna Lumley, and William Roache lead the showbiz awards for the New Year.

Daniel Craig, Joanna Lumley, and William Roache are among the showbiz honorees for the New Year.

The CMG, which was bestowed on 007 actor Daniel Craig, is a common honor bestowed upon diplomats.

Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond, has been named a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honor bestowed on 007 himself.

Other celebrities honored include William Roache, 89, of Coronation Street, who was awarded an OBE eight years after being cleared of rape and indecent assault charges.

Craig receives his award for contributions to film and theater, capping off a glittering career in which he played the world’s most famous secret agent in five films.

In both the films and the books by Ian Fleming, the fictional spy is described as having a CMG.

Craig, 53, made his final appearance as 007 earlier this year in the highly anticipated No Time To Die, which was a box office smash.

With 2006’s Casino Royale, the actor took on the role of the British spy and set the tone with a gritty, brooding performance.

Joanna Lumley has expressed her gratitude for being made a dame in the New Year Honours, saying she is “amazed, thrilled, and touched beyond words.”

The 75-year-old actress was recognized for her contributions to drama, entertainment, and charitable causes. She is best known for her portrayal of the outrageously boozy Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous.

“I am beyond words astonished, thrilled, and touched to receive this colossal honor,” she said.

It is the sweetest and most beautiful present imaginable, and it comes as a complete and unexpected surprise.”

Aside from acting, she has made a name for herself as a campaigner, fighting for Gurkhas’ rights to settle in the UK and supporting a number of environmental causes.

In 1995, she was awarded the OBE, and in 2017, she was honored with the Bafta TV Fellowship at a star-studded ceremony.

Vanessa Redgrave, an actress and political activist who turned down a Damehood in 1999 in protest of Tony Blair’s role in the Iraq War, has now accepted the honor.

Redgrave, 84, has been honored for her contributions to drama over the course of her career, which has spanned more than six decades.

“I’m both surprised and grateful to be a part of this amazing group of British artists whose work has inspired me,” she said.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

New Year Honours: Daniel Craig, Joanna Lumley and William Roache lead showbusiness awards