Daniel Dae Kim decries Asian-American racism after testing positive for COVID-19

Actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed in an Instagram video that he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Thursday.

In that same video, the Lost actor used his platform to decry the ‘inexcusable’ racism being exhibited across the country toward Asians and Asian-Americans and implored people to stop being prejudiced.

Since the disease, which originated in a region of China, began rapidly spreading across the US, so have instances of anti-Asian hate crimes.

Speaking from his home in Hawaii where he is isolating the 51-year-old actor said: ‘Please, please stop the prejudiced and senseless violence against Asian people.’

‘Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking, and it’s inexcusable,’ he continued. ‘When people are ill, what matters most is how best to take care of ourselves, and one another.’

‘Yes, I’m Asian and, yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China. I got it in America in New York City. And despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it is from as important as the people who are sick and dying.’

Adding: ‘If I did I would call this thing the New York virus, but that would be silly, right?’

Kim’s mention of ‘political leaders’ was in apparent reference to President Trump who publicly referred to COVID-19 as the ‘China virus’ on Wendesday.

In the 10 minute long video, Kim explained that he had contracted the virus in New York City where he was filming the show New Amsterdam.

He noted, ironically, that he was playing a doctor in the series who was recruited to help with – of all things – a flu pandemic.

‘I was asymptotic during all of this time, but as the flight was close to landing I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat, which is unlike how I usually get sick, so when I landed I called my family doctor,’ he told viewers in the video.

After being told to monitor his symptoms by a doctor, things became more severe. Kim began to feel tightness in his chest, body aches, and a fever by evening.

The next day he was able to get to a drive-thru clinic where he was given what he described as ‘really awkward and a little painful.’

‘It was worth it because of what I found out,’ he went on, noting that he has been self-isolating at home and has been feeling better since being prescribed medication by his doctor. Kim is still not 100% recovered, however.

In his video the actor thanked the health professionals fighting this disease on the frontlines.

He also apologized sincerely to anyone he came in contact before getting his diagnosis, including the cast of New Amsterdam, despite being cautious.

‘Though I had no way of knowing and I was trying to be as careful as I could, I feel terrible that I could have given this to anyone, let alone people that I value enough to spend time with,’ Kim explained.

The NBC series New Amsterdam announced it was suspending production last week.

Also in his lengthy social media post, Kim stressed the importance of social distancing and vigilant hygiene while addressing his millennial fans.

‘For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is.’

‘…If you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones.

‘So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands.’

Daniel is now one of 16 cases which have been confirmed in Hawaii.

Kim played police lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii 5-O and is also known for his role as Korean fisherman-turned-hitman Jin-Soo Kwon on the television series Lost.

The Korean-American actor is the latest in a string of celebrities who have contracted the virus.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson, actor Idris Elba, NBA star Kevin Durant, Game Of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju and former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko are just a few of the high-profile people dealing with the diagnosis.

‘I guess it’s nice to be mentioned in the same breath as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, two of my favorite actors,’ he said in his video. ‘I guess I’m in some pretty good company.’

The glut of stars being tested for the disease has prompted many to worry if the rich and influential are getting special treatment, as diagnostic tests still remain scarce.

After the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert contracted COVID-19, NBA players and staff throughout the league have been able to get access to the test.

‘Most’ members of the LA Lakers has reportedly be screened. And in Oklahoma, the state reportedly went as far as using 60% of its testing capacity to screen 58 pro basketball players and staff who were in contact with Gobert, according to USA Today.

President Trump addressed the apparent inequity while addressing the nation on Monday.

Asked ‘Do the well-connected go to the front of the line? … Should that happen?’ by NBC reporter Peter Alexander, the President said: ‘No, I wouldn’t say so. But perhaps that’s been the story of life.

‘That does happen on occasion. And I’ve noticed where some people have been tested fairly quickly.’