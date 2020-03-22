Daniel Dae Kim feels better after being infected with the corona virus and updates the status on Instagram

Click here to read the full article.

Daniel Dae Kim is apparently on the way to recovery from COVID-19. He posted an updated status on Instagram today, referring to “The Medicines That Helped Me Recover” and thanked the fans for their support.

The Hawaii Five-O and Lost Alaun previously said he tested positive for the corona virus and shared his experience in a 10-minute video posted on social media.

In the clip the actor and producer said – after a joke on his "quarantine chic" appearance: "I wanted to let you know that I tested positive yesterday for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus." He provided background information on his diagnosis, including the finding that he was in New York was to film NBCs New Amsterdam "Where I ironically play a doctor who is recruited to a hospital to help patients during a flu epidemic."

Deadline reported this month that he was inducted into the NBC drama as a new head trauma surgeon. His character is featured in the April 7 episode “Pandemic”.

NBC and New Amsterdam Producer Universal TV sent a memo to the cast and crew informing them of Kim's diagnosis as soon as they were alerted.

Kim went on to say that he left the set when the show stopped production and returned to Hawaii. “When the flight was about to land,” said Kim, “I noticed scratches in my throat. … To be sure when I got home, I quarantined in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own. But later that night, I felt tension in my chest, body aches, and my temperature started to rise [my doctor] then I said I should get tested. “

He added that the next day he went to a drive-through facility that had just opened in Honolulu and was told that he would have the results in three days. It was the only time since he returned to Hawaii that he left home. “I isolated myself all the time.” He said he was prescribed medication by his personal doctor and did not go to a hospital. “But with the help of medication and bed rest and fluids, and of course my loving family, I didn’t need that.”

