Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan on ‘All American’: Are They Dating in Real Life?

Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan on ‘All American’: Do They Date in Real Life?

Spencer James and Olivia Baker, stars of the popular teen drama All American, have begun dating! Fans have been clamoring for them to get together since the first time they met and shared a laptop in class.

Many fans have wondered if actors Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan have an off-screen romance because they have such good chemistry on The CW show.

Is it safe to say that the two of them are a couple?

Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan aren’t dating in real life, unfortunately.

While the two have undeniable chemistry on-screen, there is no off-screen romance between them.

Because the actors haven’t confirmed an off-screen romance, it’s safe to assume there isn’t a hidden relationship behind the scenes.

However, we can continue to ship Spelivia because they are simply adorable!

Daniel Ezra has done a good job of keeping his personal life out of the spotlight so far.

The British actor has managed to keep his love life a closely guarded secret.

As a result, fans are unsure if he is dating anyone.

But, for the time being, it appears that the All-American star is concentrating on his career.

Samantha Logan has not been shy about sharing her romantic relationship online, while her co-star keeps his private life private.

Samantha Logan met Dylan Sprayberry on the set of Teen Wolf in 2013, according to OSSA.

Both actors would occasionally share photos and videos with each other.

However, some of their fans are beginning to wonder if they are still together.

Valentine’s Day in 2019 was the last time they shared a photo of themselves on social media.

They haven’t posted any more pictures since then, leading fans to believe they’ve broken up.

Neither of them, however, has confirmed the possibility of a split.

As a result, their relationship’s status is unknown.

Samantha Logan is enamored with Spencer and Olivia’s relationship.

The All American star talked about… in an interview clip posted to the show’s official Twitter page.

