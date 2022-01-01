Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint Reveal What They Hate About Playing Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in ‘Return to Hogwarts’

Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint Reveal What They “Hated” About Playing Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in “Return to Hogwarts”

Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint starred in the 2001 adaptation of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

However, playing Harry Potter and Ron Weasley wasn’t all it seemed.

According to the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Grint and Radcliffe’s favorite parts of playing Ron Weasley and Harry Potter in the films were:

When the clock strikes midnight on January 20, fans will be able to purchase Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

1st, 2022

Fans can ring in the new year with the cast, which includes Radcliffe, Grint, and Emma Watson, by reliving some of their favorite Harry Potter moments.

Other members of the Harry Potter cast who appear in the HBO Max special include:

Fans will meet an 11-year-old Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, who has a charming bowl cut.

Harry and Ron’s manes are grown out and shaggy by the time they appear in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

“I hated being told to grow their hair out for a shaggier look in later films in the series,” Radcliffe says in advance excerpts from Return to Hogwarts (via Reuters).

“We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

“You’re not going to leave us like this?” Radcliffe said to the outlet.

“We’re supposed to be turning into teenagers and dating girls in this movie!” he recalls thinking.

When Radcliffe and Grint found out how they would appear in the fourth Harry Potter film, they were “pretty devastated.”

(hashtag)SupernaturalSelfiepic.twitter.com9guCEtIOYA2005 vs. Now: ‘Goblet of Fire’ edition

Even Grint admits that his hair in the fourth film is one of his biggest regrets from the Harry Potter franchise.

“One of my biggest regrets in film four is my hair,” the Harry Potter actor told Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert.

“I believe everyone went through a phase where their hair was extremely long.

It appealed to them because it had a wizard-like quality to it.

On camera, we went through puberty.

You get a sense of everything.

It’s quite revolting.”

The boys’ hairstyles had returned to a more trim look by the time Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix arrived.

Ron and Harry’s relationship has been the subject of much debate among Harry Potter fans on Reddit.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.