Daniel Radcliffe Gives Harry Potter Fans a Magical Gift With Sorcerer’s Stone Audio Reading

Daniel Radcliffe has a magical gift for Harry Potter fans.

On Tuesday, J.K. Rowling announced that she will be releasing an audio recording of the first installment of the Harry Potter book series Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in collaboration with her Wizarding World media company, and she’s recruited some star-studded Potterheads to help.

A new chapter of the beloved book will be released weekly and read by a different celebrity. Kicking things off is Radcliffe, who will be reading the first chapter in the series, “The Boy Who Lived.”

The Harry Potter star isn’t the only wizarding world alum that will be joining in on the fun. Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne will also lend his voice to the project, as well as Noma Dumezweni, who appeared in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and original Harry Potter audiobook narrator Stephen Fry will also read chapters.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone audio readings can be streamed through Spotify and Spotify Kids. Video recordings will be available to watch through the Harry Potter at Home app, which was recently launched by Rowling in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one,” a tweet from the official Harry Potter Film Twitter account read. “And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…”

Listening to Radcliffe’s audio reading is just one of the many ways Harry Potter fans can entertain themselves while practicing social distancing. Through Rowling’s Harry Potter at Home platform, aspiring wizards and witches are invited to cast “a Banishing Charm on boredom” with articles, quizzes, puzzles, craft videos and more.

Excited to share her new educational online wizarding hub with fans, Rowling took to Twitter, writing, “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch [Harry Potter At Home].”

In a statement to Good Morning America, the famous author added, “The teachers, parents and carers that are working to keep children’s lives as normal and as happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic. I hope these initiatives will give children, and even adults, a happy distraction during their enforced stay at home time.”