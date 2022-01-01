Daniel Radcliffe, star of ‘Harry Potter,’ reveals he had a secret crush on one of his co-stars.

Daniel Radcliffe, star of “Harry Potter,” reveals a secret crush on one of his co-stars.

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film franchise based on the same-named books.

He recently admitted to having a major crush on one of his former co-stars, and you might be surprised to learn who it was.

Here’s what Radcliffe had to say about the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts TV reunion special, as well as how to watch it.

During an interview for the upcoming TV special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he had a crush on one of his co-stars.

Radcliffe, 32, read a letter to Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Bellatrix Lestrange, while they were filming, according to Page Six.

Carter was also present during the interview and heard Radcliffe read out loud his confession of his crush.

Radcliffe read to the actor, who is 23 years his senior, “Dear HBC.”

“It was a pleasure to be your co-star and coaster, in the sense that I was always the one to hold your coffee.”

Radcliffe was encouraged to keep reading by Carter, who was 55 years old at the time.

She said, “You can share.”

“I can,” Radcliffe agreed, as if overcoming embarrassment.

This is something I can share right now.”

“I do love you,” he continued reading.

And all I wish is that I had been born ten years earlier so that I could have a chance.

“Thank you for being so cool,” says the author.

While Radcliffe had a crush on Helena Bonham Carter, he also revealed that on the set of the Harry Potter films, he had many formative romantic experiences.

“[Harry] Potter is intertwined with every aspect of my life,” Radcliffe explained.

“My first kiss has something to do with someone here.”

Here were my first girlfriends.

It all spirals out from somewhere in the set.”

Radcliffe did not reveal which members of the cast he dated or kissed.

He did, however, reveal that during filming, he and his co-star Emma Watson exchanged dating advice.

“If she were texting a boy and I were texting a girl, I’d say, ‘She sent me this many kisses back.’

“What am I supposed to do? This is a nightmare,” Radcliffe explained.

In November, the first Harry Potter film was released in theaters.

16th of November, 2001

January 1st,

A television reunion special will air on January 1, 2022, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release.

Fans can watch Harry Potter and the Twenty-First Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts…

