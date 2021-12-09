Daniel Radcliffe Was ‘So Pleased’ With Himself Until Emma Watson Bested Him in ‘Harry Potter’

When Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were cast in the Harry Potter films, it was like hitting the jackpot.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

The trio portrayed their world-famous characters for over a decade.

As a result, some of their personality traits found their way into their characters and vice versa.

Of course, a lot of casting is based on luck and talent.

And the actors who were cast to play the golden trio possessed both of these qualities.

Their resemblance to their characters, on the other hand, is likely to have played a role in their selection.

In fact, it was pretty much proven during the filming of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban that the casting for the trio was extremely accurate.

Fans of the Harry Potter films will recall that there were eight different directors involved in the production.

After Chris Columbus directed the first two films, Alfonso Cuarón was brought in to direct the third.

Cuarón wanted Grint, Radcliffe, and Watson to delve deeper into their roles.

As a result, the director assigned an essay to his cast members.

Emma Watson on Leaving ‘Harry Potter’; ‘Public Enemy No. 1’

1

In a DVD interview for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Waston explained, “Basically Alfonso asked us to write an essay about who we thought our characters were, why they did the things they did.”

“Their backgrounds, feelings, thoughts, and how they’ve changed in the first and second years of Hogwarts.”

And now they’re in their third year, I’m not sure how they’re feeling.”

Watson, Grint, and Radcliffe, to their credit, approached their task as if they were their Harry Potter characters.

Watson submitted a lengthy essay, whereas Radcliffe submitted a much shorter version.

Grint, on the other hand, skipped the assignment entirely, claiming that Ron would not have completed it.

Emma Watson Wanted to ‘Kill’ Which Director in ‘Harry Potter’?

Because the Harry Potter cast spends so much time together, they become like pseudo siblings.

They became competitive with one another at times, which was understandable.

Radcliffe was feeling pretty good after learning that Grint hadn’t turned in his essay.

When he learned about Watson’s incredibly long essay, however, everything changed.

In a DVD interview for Harry Potter, Radcliffe said, “I felt really pleased with myself.”

