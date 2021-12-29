Daniel Radcliffe’s investment portfolio has increased by £10 million to £89.2 million, thanks to the success of the Harry Potter films.

Daniel Radcliffe, star of the Harry Potter films, has had a financially magical year, with his investment portfolio increasing by £10 million.

After investing in art, rare books, stocks, and real estate, the actor’s company is now worth £89.2 million.

Canny Daniel, 32, works with a team that includes his parents, Marcia and Alan, to spread his outlays.

Daniel, who last played Harry in 2011, is a big fan of Ernest Hemingway and Salman Rushdie and collects first editions.

He’s also collected works by Damien Hirst and Craigie Aitchison, among others.

Gilmore Jacobs Ltd, of which Daniel owns just under half the shares, also has £3.1 million in property and £10.3 million in cash reserves, according to accounts filed this month.

He explained how his money is managed by advisers “who know a lot more about finances than I do.”

“I was obviously very fortunate financially from very, very early on,” the star, who was 12 when the first Potter film was released, told Forbes finance magazine.

“Obviously, you’re not going to be able to handle it when you’re young; it would simply overwhelm you.”

For a Sky TV Potter special set to air on New Year’s Day, Daniel reunited with co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

“Some of us haven’t seen each other in years,” Emma, who plays Hermione Granger, said she felt “quite overwhelmed.”

“I’ve just been pleasantly surprised by getting to relive it all,” she added.

