Daniella Pick, Quentin Tarantino’s second wife, is expecting a child.

Daniella Pick, Quentin Tarantino’s wife, is expecting their second child, according to the filmmaker.

On Wednesday, February 9, the couple’s rep confirmed the news to People.

After nearly eight years together, Tarantino, 58, and Pick, 38, became engaged in 2017.

The singer told the Associated Press after the Tennessee native got down on one knee, “We’re very happy and excited.”

The couple married in a private Los Angeles ceremony in November of the following year, in front of close family and friends.

Prior to meeting Pick, the actor told GQ that he had reservations about marriage.

“Now here’s the deal.

I don’t do anything else when I’m filming.

In 2009, he told the magazine, “It’s all about the movie.”

“I’m not married.”

I don’t have any children.

Nothing will be able to prevent me from achieving my goals.

The entire world has the potential to go to hell and erupt in flames.

I’m unconcerned about it.

“This is my existence.”

“I’m not saying I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60,” the Oscar nominee clarified, adding, “I’m not saying I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60.”

But, so far, I’ve chosen to travel this path alone.

This is my time, after all.

It’s now or never for me to make movies.”

Tarantino confirmed that Pick was pregnant with their first child a year after his and the Israel native’s wedding.

In February 2020, the couple’s son was born.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are overjoyed to share the news of the birth of their first child.

A baby boy is due on February 22, 2020, according to a rep for the couple at the time.

The baby boy was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and was given the name Leo.

In June 2021, the director told Jimmy Kimmel, “We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio.”

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but… he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, as well as because he was our little lion in our hearts.”

He’s a lion, after all.

That was our initial impression of him.”

“He’s talking — they’re not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood,” the new dad continued, describing his son’s achievements.

He’s only allowed to say one word at a time, and.

