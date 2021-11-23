Daniella Pineda, star of ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ compares training with the ‘John Wick’ stunt team to previous workouts, saying, ‘This Isn’t Even in the Same Stratosphere.’

Daniella Pineda, star of ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ compares training with the ‘John Wick’ stunt team to previous workouts, saying, ‘This Is Not Even in the Same Stratosphere.’

Fans have had mixed reactions to Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebophas, but most agree on one thing: the main cast members are well-suited for their roles.

That includes Daniella Pineda, who plays Faye Valentine in the anime.

Pineda’s character holds her own against her coworkers and the criminals they face.

To get there, it appears that the actor had to go through a lot of training.

Thankfully, the John Wick stunt team was on hand to assist her.

The Original English Dub Cast of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Reunite for a Nostalgic Look at the New Live-Action Series

Although Netflix made minor changes to the character of Faye Valentine in Cowboy Bebop, she remains a force to be reckoned with in the live-action adaptation.

She fights alongside Spike (John Cho) and Jet (Mustafa Shakir) on a regular basis, often outperforming them and their foes.

Pineda had to prepare for action scenes because the three bounty hunters were constantly getting themselves into trouble.

This necessitated extensive training.

Thankfully, she worked with the John Wick stunt team, who are no strangers to on-screen combat.

In the Netflix series, their abilities are showcased.

Pineda, on the other hand, claims that her regimen was anything but easy.

The Stars of Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Reveal the Difficulties of Working With the Two Corgis Who Play Einstein

Pineda discussed her experience working with the John Wick stunt team during a recent interview with Deadline.

She’d never trained for a role before, so this was a new experience for her.

She learned a variety of new moves with the help of 87eleven.

It was “leagues beyond any workout she’d ever done,” according to the Cowboy Bebop star:

“It was my first time rehearsing for a role.”

I’ve always enjoyed working out, but nothing compares to this.

I started training with the 87eleven, which is the John Wick stunt team, in Los Angeles, and it was incredibly intense.

Then we met up with Allan Poppleton, our stunt coordinator, who is incredible.

We did a few rolls.

“We engaged in sword fighting.”

Her skills in hand-to-hand combat were also taught to her by the group.

Despite the challenges of her training, Pineda says the experience was “extremely rewarding and intense.”

“I have a whole new respect for action film makers,” she told Deadline.

“Thank you, Jayde Rutene, for being my stunt double.”

American-Mexican

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

Official Trailer

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https