Danielle Brooks Shares Incredible Photos From Her Wedding to Dennis Gelin

Danielle Brooks has been married for a year and a half.

The Orange Is the New Black star is savoring her new status as a Mrs., and she’s celebrating by sharing a photo of herself and her new husband, Dennis Gelin, on their wedding day.

Brooks told Vogue that she and Gelin met at a game night, which she described as “a night I will remember forever.”

“A thoughtful brother with a clean slate.”

It’s a jackpot.

“I quickly slid him my phone so we could exchange numbers,” she recalled of their first encounter.

“…I knew right then that this was a man who would always love and appreciate me.”

I’d found someone who wouldn’t take me for granted, who recognized my value.”

Brooks announced the birth of their daughter, Freeya, in November 2019, just over a month after the couple became engaged, two and a half years after they began dating.

The Miami wedding went off without a hitch despite the Omicron outbreak, with Brooks revealing that their wedding planner, D’Concierge, added “required PCR tests and rapid tests” for the day of.

Gbemi Okunlola, a London-based designer, designed Brooks’ ceremony gown for Alonuko, a luxury British bespoke brand.

Christian Siriano, a close friend, designed her second gown.

“Finding a black wedding dress designer was extremely important to me.”

“I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke,” Brooks wrote in an Instagram post showcasing her gown.

“She was fantastic to work with, and she even flew in from London two days before my wedding to ensure the dress arrived on time.”

Thank you for your professionalism and talent! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”

Siriano was the obvious choice for the reveal and reception because the two have been friends “since my career began.”

“Words fail to express my gratitude for having a friend like you.

From one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life, you’ve kept me grounded! I adore you.

