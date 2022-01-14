Danielle Brooks, star of OITNB, Is Married: See Inside Her Wedding, With Her Daughter Serving as Flower Girl

Danielle Brooks, star of OITNB, Is Married: See Inside Her Wedding With Flower Girl Daughter

Danielle Brooks, who played Taystee on Orange Is the New Black, married Dennis Gelin in Miami.

Watch as the couple’s 2-year-old daughter assists them in their wedding celebrations.

The new black is white.

Danielle Brooks married Dennis Gelin in a lavish ceremony in Miami, which she documented on Instagram on January.

13

The Orange Is the New Black star wore bridal gowns by Christian Siriano and Alonuko, two designers with whom she has a personal connection.

“Words can’t express how thankful I am to have a friend like you,” she said of Siriano on Instagram.

“From one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life, you’ve held me down! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3-in-1 dress!”

“Finding a black wedding dress designer was very important to me,” Danielle added, and Alonuko delivered the embellished floral gown of her dreams.

“I hit the jackpot,” she said, “[Alonuko] was incredible to work with and even flew in from London two days before my wedding to ensure the dress arrived on time.”

Thank you for your professionalism and talent!”

According to Vogue, she and Dennis got engaged two years ago, following the birth of their daughter, who is now two years old and served as the flower girl at their wedding.

According to the outlet, Broadway stars Jeremy Pope and Amber Iman sang “A Thousand Years” and “We Will Never Break” as they walked down the aisle at the Alfred DuPont Building.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the building,” the 32-year-old actress told Vogue, adding later, “The room was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness.”

Her daughter and she have a special bond.

“This moment is sacred,” Danielle wrote during her pregnancy in 2019.

This is a time for birth and rebirth…

This is a time for me to fully appreciate everything that life has to offer as a woman.

“Right now, I’m living and basking in the!”

Below are photos from her wedding with Dennis.

