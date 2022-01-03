Danielle Colby of American Pickers celebrates the ‘Nude’ Year by going completely naked and flaunting her tattoos and curves.

Danielle Colby of American Pickers goes completely naked to celebrate the ‘Nude’ Year by flaunting her tattoos and curves.

DANIELLE Colby is posing in the buff to wish everyone a happy “NUDE” year.

The star of American Pickers, who has never been shy about flaunting her tattoo-covered birthday suit, posted a new naked photo on Instagram.

Danielle, 46, sits up in bed, her legs crossed and her feet crossed, in this black-and-white photograph.

Her hands and arms are positioned so that any naughty bits are hidden.

“Happy Nude Year, everyone! Here’s to a healthy and happy year ahead,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Danielle shared a sexy nude video on her Only Fans account just days ago to promote a special end-of-year sale.

The reality star swans underwater in a 16-second Instagram video with no sound.

“I’m offering this video and two other burlesque routines at a discount as an end of year sale,” Danielle continued, promoting her Only Fans account.

“Get it while it lasts, because it’s only good until midnight PST on January 1st.”

Danielle stripped down for a new sexy photo of herself posing naked in a bathtub earlier in December.

Danielle sat in a large, white tub amid a stream of potted plants in the sultry snap, her captivating blue eyes staring directly into the camera lens.

She wore an animal print headband to keep her hair out of her face for the shot, and she accentuated her features with black eyeliner, mascara, blush, and deep, ruby red lips.

Her all-over tattoos were on full display as she posed naked, with only her arms strategically placed to hide her figure.

“Who, me?? I’m back in my magical bathtub!” Danielle wrote in the caption.

“It sounds like something out of a cartoon.”

“Anyway, I’m back at home and working on my creative projects in earnest.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all soon!”

Danielle is not only ringing in the new year, but also the return of her show.

Mike Wolfe and his pals kicked off the season without the fired Frank Fritz, as American Pickers returned with new episodes this month.

Mike announced to fans back in July that Frank would not be returning to the popular series due to their ongoing feud.

Frank, 56, left the show in March 2020 to recover from back surgery.

According to The Sun, the reality star lost 65 pounds after adopting a healthier lifestyle and abstaining from alcohol.

After a period of being away from the small…

