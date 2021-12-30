Danielle Colby of American Pickers swims NAKED in a sexy new video just days before the new season premieres.

Danielle Colby of AMERICAN PICKERS swans naked in a sexy new video just days before the show’s new season premieres.

On her Only Fans account, Danielle used the video to promote an end-of-year special sale.

Danielle, 46, shared a controversial video on Instagram in which she appeared to be naked and swimming in a pool.

In the sixteen second, soundless video, the star of the American Pickers swans underwater in slow motion.

“I’m offering this video, as well as two other burlesque routines, at a discount as an end of year sale,” Danielle continued, promoting her Only Fans account.

“Get it while it lasts, because it’s only good until midnight PST on January 1st.”

Her promo code will expire on the same day that Season 23 of American Pickers premieres on the History Channel.

“Are you naked?” a fan asked on Danielle’s Instagram post, despite the fact that she claimed to be wearing a bathing suit.

Danielle showed off her bare booty during a sultry swim in the ocean back in October.

The reality star flaunted her booty in front of the camera while swimming in the clear waters.

The theme music from Steven Spielberg’s shark film Jaws was used to begin the post by the American Pickers star.

“Have you ever been to the Isle of Butt?” Danielle joked to her fans.

“No? Oh, it’s a fantastic piece,” she continued.

Over on my Patreon, you’ll find your a**port to the Isle of Butt.”

“Check it out right now,” she advised her fans.

She posed naked in a bathtub not long ago.

Danielle sat in a large white tub surrounded by potted plants in the sultry new photo, her captivating blue eyes staring directly into the camera lens.

She wore an animal print headband to keep her hair out of her face, and she accentuated her features with black eyeliner, mascara, blush, and deep, ruby red lips while going clothing-free for the shoot.

As she posed naked, her all-over tattoos were on full display, with only her arms strategically placed to cover up her figure.

Danielle wrote in the caption, “Who, me??? I’m back in my magical bathtub!”

“It sounds like something out of a cartoon.”

“Anyway, I’m back at home and working on my creative projects in earnest.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all very soon!”

The “stunning” shot drew praise from fans, who gushed about how beautiful the American Pickers star looked.

“Danielle, you are a fabulous woman, you are sexy, intelligent, and unique,” one admirer said.

