Danielle Colby of American Pickers teases new ‘creative projects’ with a naked photo of herself in the bathtub.

Danielle Colby, the star of AMERICAN PICKERS, showed off her entire body in a new sexy photo of herself naked in a bathtub.

The reality TV star, 46, teased that she’s working on a slew of “creative projects” for fans, including the OnlyFans page, which she’s been “working hard to get up and running.”

Danielle sat in a large white tub surrounded by potted plants in the sultry new photo, her captivating blue eyes staring directly into the camera lens.

She wore an animal print headband to keep her hair out of her face, and she accentuated her features with black eyeliner, mascara, blush, and deep, ruby red lips while going clothing-free for the shoot.

Her all-over tattoos were on full display as she posed naked, with only her arms strategically placed to cover up her figure.

“Who, me??? I’m back in my magical bathtub!” Danielle wrote in the caption.

“That sounds like it belongs in a cartoon.”

“Anyway, I’m back at home and working on my creative projects like crazy.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all very soon!”

The “stunning” shot drew praise from fans, who gushed about how beautiful the American Pickers star looked.

“Danielle, you are a fabulous woman, you are sexy, intelligent, and unique,” one supporter told the 46-year-old.

“WOW you are gorgeous,” wrote another.

“Your tattoos all look amazing!” said a third person in response to the photo.

Others have described Danielle as a “flawless beauty” who appears “so beautiful and sexy” in the new photo.

She shared a rare photo of herself and her daughter Memphis, 20, with fans a few days ago, and revealed that she’s been focusing on getting “healthy and balanced.”

In the photo, the mother is all smiles and wearing her trademark bold and wild patterns.

She accessorized with a red and white bandana and a bright orange and yellow kimono.

Memphis wore a pastel sweater shrug paired with an off-red skirt and brown Mary Janes, as well as a cropped sweater with clouds on it.

Danielle admitted that she hasn’t “had a moment to just settle in and decompress for a while” after her recent travels, and she apologized for her social media silence.

She’s been “trying” to stay “healthy and balanced,” she said.

“I’ve been working really hard to get my OF page up and running,” she explained as to why she’s been so busy recently.

The mom proudly shared in the lengthy caption that she is also looking forward to her daughter turning 21…

