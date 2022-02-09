Danielle Lloyd says, “When the doctors told me I was having a 5th boy, I burst into tears and considered gender selection.”

Danielle Lloyd says, “I broke down in tears when the doctors told me I was having a 5th boy – I even considered gender selection.”

Danielle Lloyd was desperate for a baby girl and was willing to undergo gender selection treatment, which is a parenting taboo few mothers would admit to.

The former model, who had already given birth to four sons, was willing to go through the controversial procedure in order to have a long-awaited daughter.

Autumn Rose, the reality star’s three-month-old daughter, is cradled in her arms today, and she says she can’t believe she has a daughter.

“It doesn’t feel right,” Danielle says.

I keep pinching myself.

We couldn’t believe it was really happening even after she was born… after all the boys.”

Danielle, 38, was so set on having a girl that when a blood test revealed she was expecting another boy six weeks into her pregnancy, she was devastated.

“I cried,” she says.

I was heartbroken and unsure what to do.

‘I told you not to do that test,’ my husband Michael said.

“We’d said this would be our last child, so I was thinking, ‘It won’t be my last — we’ll have to have gender selection after all.'”

Danielle has received backlash, but she refuses to back down from a subject she knows many women are afraid to discuss.

“I’ve gotten a lot of abuse from people who say, ‘I can’t believe you’re so ungrateful,” she says.

“However, just because I want a girl doesn’t mean I’m unappreciative of what I already have or that I don’t love my boys.”

Many people have messaged me to say they have all of the same sex and are desperate for one of the other, but are afraid to admit it.”

“It’s fine for a man to say he wants a son when he’s having a baby for the first time,” she adds.

But it’s considered bad when a woman says she wants a specific sex.”

Danielle had Archie, 11, Harry, ten, and George, eight, from her first marriage to ex-Spurs footballer Jamie O’Hara, and four-year-old Ronnie from her second marriage to Michael O’Neill when she booked in for gender selection treatment in Dubai.

The procedure, which involves implanting embryos of the desired sex in the uterus at a cost of up to £8,000, is illegal in the UK unless done for medical reasons.

When the pandemic cut short their travel plans, Danielle and her electrician husband, Michael, decided to try for a daughter naturally.

“Many people believe I was selected based on my gender,” she says.

I’d have no qualms about saying it out loud.

“We waited, but we didn’t know when the (pandemic) would end, so we did what we could naturally….

