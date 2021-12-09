Danielle Moné Truitt on the Wheatley Trial (Exclusive) on ‘Law and Order’ Crossover

The Law and Order franchise celebrates the holidays on Thursday, with the Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime crossing over.

Sergeant Ayanna Bell’s Danielle Moné Truitt, however, jokes with ET that she hopes “yours will be better than ours.”

At 9:00 p.m., the show will begin.

The latest two-parter on NBC premieres at 8:00 p.m. ETPT with “People vs.

As things return to the courtroom, Truitt teases that “Richard Wheatley” will feel like an old-school episode.

“People who have watched Law and Order for a long time will appreciate the nostalgia,” she says.

Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) is on trial for the murder of Kathy Stabler in the SVU episode written by Julie Martin and Warren Leight (with a teleplay by Brendan Feeney, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, and Candice Sanchez McFarlane).

When the unit learns that former ADA Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza) is defending the crime lord, tensions rise.

Not only that, but everyone, especially Bell, is worried about how the trial’s outcome will affect Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

After all of Wheatley’s other charges were dropped, this is the only way they have to hold him accountable for his actions and keep him in prison.

“She’s considering how much that verdict and outcome will affect his mental health.”

Truitt says of Bell and where she’s at this point in the season, “she’s very concerned about that,” noting everything she’s been through recently.

“She’s also a juggler.”

Kosta’s company is a single entity.

The Wheatley family is a different story, as is Stabler’s mental health.

Another is her having a newborn and a wife.

Then there’s Brewster, and then there’s the whole Killbride [situation].”

Meanwhile, she’s focused on the trial, especially since she spent time convincing Wheatley’s ex-wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor), to testify despite his attempt to kill her at the end of the first season of Organized Crime.

Angela’s credibility as a witness is, of course, a source of concern.

“Bell isn’t sure about that,” Truitt teases.

There’s no doubt about what Bell will have to do when she takes the stand.

“Bell is adamant about her testimony and the facts.

