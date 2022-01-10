Danielle Olivera Discusses Bruises After Ciara Miller Fight on ‘Summer House’

Danielle Olivera Discusses Ciara Miller’s Bruises on ‘Summer House’

The Summer House Season 6 trailer teases a heated brawl between Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller, which left Olivera bruised the next day.

Miller and Olivera have a fight at home, which appears to be related to Miller and Lindsay Hubbard’s hookup with Austen Kroll.

Miller mentioned that she used to work at the Stowe, Vermont Winter House and had a relationship with Kroll.

“Five months ago,” Hubbard replied. The scene shifts to Miller and Olivera arguing, and things quickly spiral out of control.

Olivera is Hubbard’s ride or die, as Summer House fans know, which is probably why she got involved.

“You girls are chasing each other when he’s the issue!” Olivera exclaimed.

As Miller throws a glass of red wine at Olivera, a producer physically restrains her.

During the incident, Olivera claims she blacked out.

“What I didn’t know,” Olivera told US Weekly, “was that there was wine being thrown at me at the time.”

“I tried my hardest to save my outfit, and I believe I succeeded, but I blacked out after that.”

In real life, I blacked out due to rage, not from drinking.

… I’ve never been in that situation with someone with whom I thought we were fine — in fact, I thought we were great — and then you start throwing wine at me.

As a result, I saw red.”

Apparently, there was a lot of wine spilled.

She recalled, “After the wine was thrown, she threw the wine glass and it shattered on my chest.”

“I was like, ‘What the f***? Are you kidding me?’ And then the next day, I saw bruises — as if I had bruises.”

But Craig [Conover], who was present that weekend, was like, ‘Oh my God, I pulled you away that hard.’ No, the bruises were caused by the wine glass she threw at me, which shattered on my chest bone.

“I’m not okay with it.”

“I couldn’t believe it was happening in that moment of rage,” she admitted, “but then you watch the slow-mo, you realize I had no idea the wine glass was being thrown at me.”

“Because the wine happened first, and then the wine glass happened,” she explained.

