Danielle Olivera of Summer House ‘Blacked Out’ During Ciara Miller Fight: ‘It Was Just So Insane’

Danielle Olivera of Summer House ‘blacked out’ during her fight with Ciara Miller: ‘It Was Just So Insane’

The big moments are being dissected.

Summer House fans were left reeling after Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller got into a heated brawl in the season 6 trailer.

Now, the Bravo OG has spoken out about what it was like in that moment.

“OK, so when I first saw the trailer, I was like, ‘Wow, looks like a good season,’ which it is, but the trailer’s always that super tease where you’re like, ‘Oh my God, all that stuff happened,’ so you start going down memory lane,” Olivera, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly at the DeuxMoi x Studs Holiday Party on Friday, December 10 at New York’s Lavan 541.

“When Ciara and I got into it, what I didn’t expect was… a slow-mo video.”

When their fight became heated, the University of Delaware alum “blacked out.”

“What I didn’t know, because I knew there was wine being thrown at me at the time,” she told Us, “was that I tried for dear life to protect my outfit, and I think I succeeded, but I blacked out after that.”

In real life, I blacked out because of rage, not because of drinking.

It was a complete craziness.

… I’ve never been in that situation with someone with whom I thought we were fine — in fact, I thought we were great — and then you start throwing wine at me.

As a result, I was struck by the color red.”

Miller, 25, treated the product manager disrespectfully, despite the fact that she “didn’t know what else was going on.”

“I didn’t know anything else,” Olivera explained.

“And then, after the trailer was released, I was very upset, like, very upset, when I saw the slow-mo.”

Lindsay [Hubbard] texted me, asking if I was OK. I was like, ‘What do you mean, why?’ and she said, ‘There’s a slow-mo video that I think you should see, but I want to make sure — I hope it’s not triggering for you because it’s pretty traumatic.’

The two women were seen arguing in the trailer, which debuted on Wednesday, December 8th, before the Winter House alum threw a wine glass.

