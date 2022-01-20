Danielle Panabaker of The Flash Is Pregnant and Expecting Baby No.

Danielle Panabaker, star of The Flash, is expecting her second child.

Danielle Panabaker, star of The Flash, revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with a heartwarming reveal.

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, the 34-year-old actress, who portrays Caitlin Snow on the CW show The Flash, took to Instagram.

19, to reveal what’s been brightening her days lately: an impending addition to her family.

She captioned the picture, “Can’t keep it to myself any longer.”

“Swipe to find out what makes me happy!”

The Flash actress shared two photos, the first of which showed her smiling while holding a hot beverage and dressed warmly in a thick peacoat, turtleneck, and beanie.

When viewers swiped to see the second image, they saw Danielle gently cradling her baby bump in a sweet mirror selfie.

Danielle also shared a short video of herself on her Instagram Story, smiling and rubbing her belly, in addition to the post.

Danielle is pregnant with her second child with Hayes Robbins, whom she married in 2017.

In April 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together.

Danielle’s post was inundated with congratulations from her fellow CW co-stars shortly after she announced her pregnancy.

“Awwww yay it’s finally public! Wooohooooo baby number twooooooo,” Bitsie Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane in the Arrowverse, exclaimed.

Michelle Harrison, Danielle’s co-star on The Flash, added, “Oh my gosh! I’m so happy for you! Congratulations!”

“Congrats!!!! I’m soo happy for you!!” Brenda Song wrote, expressing her joy for Danielle and her growing family.

