Danielle Panabaker, star of ‘The Flash,’ is expecting her first child.

Danielle Panabaker is expecting her second child, as she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

In April 2020, Panabaker and her husband, entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins, welcomed their first child.

Since June 2017, the two have been married.

Panabaker, 34, shared a photo of herself smiling and wrapped up, as well as a sweet selfie cradling her baby bump, on Instagram.

“I can’t keep it to myself any longer,” she wrote. “Swipe to see what keeps me smiling.”

Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) shared this.

Panabaker told ET in 2019 that her first pregnancy would have no impact on her character, Caitlin Snow, on The Flash, and that the show would play a game of “hide the bump.”

“It’s been done before, and I have complete faith that it will be done again,” she said at the time. “Hopefully it won’t be too obvious.”

When asked if she ever considered Caitlin — or Caitlin’s alter-ego, Killer Frost — becoming pregnant on the show, Panabaker said she couldn’t control it.

“I mean, I don’t have any control over it.”

She said, “It’s up to the writers.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) shared a post.

‘The Flash’ Star Danielle Panabaker Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Hayes Robbins