Danielle Savre of ‘Station 19’ Shares Her Thoughts on Dean Miller’s Death (Insider Access)

In season 5 episode 5, Danielle Savre of ABC has mixed feelings about Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) leaving Station 19.

Many fans are baffled as to why the writers decided to remove Miller from the series.

Despite the fact that Onaodowan has a new TV series in the works, Savre believes the “voice of reason” in the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has vanished. in an exclusive interview heard Savre’s thoughts on the matter.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 5 aired on Nov. 1 for viewers who missed Dean Miller’s shocking death.

Due to a ruptured gas line, a large explosion occurred.

Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), who was on the top of a ladder at the time, was struck by a loose live electrical wire.

Miller rushed to her aid and administered CPR. Once Vic was stabilized, the firefighters returned to the explosion site to ensure that all residents had been evacuated.

That’s when Miller realized one of the houses was potentially filled with gas.

Captain Aquino (Alain Uy), however, opens the door as Miller yells about the gas.

The pressure rushed out in a massive explosion because the gas had nowhere to vent itself.

Miller was one of the many things it smashed in its path.

On the way to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, the firefighters rushed to his side and began CPR immediately. Ben Warren (Jason George) and Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) performed CPR for 33 minutes.

Miller, on the other hand, was dead when he arrived in the Grey’s Anatomy portion of the crossover event.

Savre felt “torn between two worlds” after Dean Miller died in Station 19 Season 5 Episode 5. The actor is happy for Onaodowan because she knows he wants to pursue other creative avenues.

She is, however, saddened by the loss of an original cast member.

In an exclusive interview for her film, Wild About Harry, Savre discussed what it was like to see Miller leave.

After Dean Miller’s death, Okieriete ‘Oak’ Onaodowan shared a hate message from fans on ‘Station 19.’

“For everyone, his character was such a voice of reason,” Savre said.

“Throughout the seasons, he was there for everyone, offering advice to everyone, and everyone seemed to seek his advice.”

Miguel [Sandoval] was, in my opinion, very much that character.

Dean, on the other hand, embodied that character to a tee.

And it was a little sad to see him go.

