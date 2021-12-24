Danielle Savre teases two roadblocks for Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca in Season 5 of ‘Station 19’ (Exclusive)

Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) are happily married and have plans to start a family in Season 5 of ABC’s Station 19.

In an exclusive interview with, Savre teased that it’s not that simple. The Wild About Harry star teased some upcoming struggles for her Station 19 character, Maya Bishop.

Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca married in the Station 19 Season 4 finale.

The wedding night, however, was marred by a text that was received by the entire team.

Bishop was demoted from her position as head of Station 19 by the Battalion chief after she disobeyed his orders.

She transported a young boy in a different vehicle rather than waiting eight minutes for an AID car to arrive.

Despite the fact that it was against policy, she saved the child’s life.

Maya changed her mind about having kids after spending the day with Dean Miller’s daughter, Pruitt Arike Miller.

She told Carina she wanted to have a baby in the Thanksgiving-themed episode “Little Girl Blue.”

The couple then talked about the logistics of starting a family in Season 5 Episode 7 of Station 19.

Carina agreed to carry the baby and donate the egg after Maya insisted on it.

The couple spent a romantic day together, daydreaming about starting a family.

December

Maya and Carina announced to the station during the 16 Station 19 Winter Finale that they were planning to have a baby together.

Everything has been romantic and happy for the couple so far this season.

Savre teased some bumps in the road ahead

Maya Bishop’s upcoming challenges in Station 19 revolve around having a baby with Carina DeLuca, according to Savre.

“There are a lot of elements and steps that have to be taken in terms of who will be the sperm donor,” Savre explained.

“Is it going to be someone from a company or a donor organization, or is it going to be someone they know? I think it’s fun to experiment with that and see how it turns out.”

Then there are the emotional ups and downs that come with deciding to have a child, as well as the stresses that go along with it.”

