Danny Aiello explains why his daughter ‘hates’ Madonna.

Because of his daughter, Stacey, Danny Aiello appeared in the music video for Madonna’s hit song “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Stacey developed a dislike for the Queen of Pop.

Despite the fact that Aiello disliked the video for “Papa Don’t Preach,” the song had a huge cultural impact.

Madonna’s music videos in the 1980s were frequently lavishly produced.

There were even storylines in some of them.

The video for “Papa Don’t Preach,” for example, depicts a pregnant adolescent at odds with her father at first.

Aiello portrays his father in the video.

Aiello was only in the video for one reason, according to HuffPost.

In 2017, Aiello said, “That came about in a very strange way.”

“I had no idea who [Madonna] was, so I casually mentioned to [daughter]Stacey, ‘They want me to do this music video with this girl named Madonna.’ She said, ‘Dad, Dad, you have to.’ I returned and said I’ll do it if my daughter is allowed on the set taking pictures with Madonna.”

Stacey was dissatisfied because she did not receive what she desired.

“Madonna took a step back and told her rep that I don’t do that,” Aiello recalled.

“Since then, my daughter has despised her… I’m a movie star doing this nonsense!”

Despite the fact that Aiello thought the video for “Papa Don’t Preach” was a “piece of crap,” the song became a huge hit.

It spent 18 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including two weeks at the top.

There were three of them.

Along with “Live to Tell” and “Open Your Heart,” “True Blue” was the number one single from Madonna’s album, which topped the Billboard 200 for 82 weeks.

In the United Kingdom, “Papa Don’t Preach” was also a hit.

The song peaked at No. 1 on The Official Charts Company’s list.

In the United Kingdom, it reached No. 1 and remained there for 15 weeks.

True Blue, on the other hand, reached No. 1 in the United States.

It spent 90 weeks at No. 1 in the UK.

“Papa Don’t Preach” had a lasting influence on popular culture…

