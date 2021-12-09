Danny Aiello Regrets Appearing in Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” Video

Because of his daughter, Stacey, Danny Aiello appeared in the music video for Madonna’s hit song “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Stacey developed an aversion to the Queen of Pop.

Even though Aiello didn’t like the video for “Papa Don’t Preach,” the song had a huge impact on pop culture.

Madonna’s music videos in the 1980s were frequently extravagantly produced.

They had plots in some of them.

For example, the video for “Papa Don’t Preach” depicts a pregnant adolescent who is at odds with her father at first.

Aiello plays the father in the video.

Aiello only appeared in the video for one reason, according to HuffPost.

In 2017, Aiello said, “That came about in a very strange way.”

“I had no idea who [Madonna] was, so I casually mentioned to [daughter]Stacey, ‘They want me to do this music video with this girl named Madonna.’ She said, ‘Dad, Dad, you have to.’ I returned and said I’ll do it if my daughter is allowed on the set taking pictures with Madonna.”

Stacey was disappointed because she did not receive what she desired.

“Madonna took a step back and told her rep that I don’t do that,” Aiello recalled.

“Since then, my daughter has despised her… I’m a movie star doing this nonsense!”

Madonna penned one song as if she were possessed by a Quentin Tarantino character.

Despite the fact that Aiello thought the video for “Papa Don’t Preach” was “crap,” the song went on to become a huge hit.

It spent 18 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including two weeks at the top.

One of three No.

Along with “Live to Tell” and “Open Your Heart,” “True Blue” was the number one single from Madonna’s album, which topped the Billboard 200 for 82 weeks.

The song “Papa Don’t Preach” was also popular in the United Kingdom.

The song charted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, according to The Official Charts Company.

In the United Kingdom, it reached No. 1 and stayed there for 15 weeks.

True Blue, on the other hand, reached the top of the charts at No.

In the United Kingdom, it reached No. 1 and stayed there for 90 weeks.

This Madonna song was inspired by a Beatles’ ‘White Album’ track.

“Papa Don’t Preach” had a lasting influence on popular culture…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/G333Is7VPOg” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/G333Is7VPOg/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/G333Is7VPOg?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]