Danny DeVito was so stressed out while filming “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” that he talked to an imaginary friend and sought medical advice.

Danny DeVito is an actor who has appeared in over 90 films.

And all of those movie experiences have resulted in some pretty intense on-set stories.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, one of his most famous films, was also one of his most psychologically damaging.

The 1975 film received widespread critical acclaim as well as a slew of Academy Award nominations.

However, it had a significant impact on the actors during the shoot.

DeVito admits he sought psychiatric help after conversing with an imaginary friend.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, directed by Milos Forman and based on Ken Kesey’s novel, is set in a 1960s mental institution.

Legendary characters like Nurse Ratched were brought to life by actors like Jack Nicholson, Michael Berryman, and Louise Fletcher.

If you haven’t seen this classic top pick, the plot revolves around a criminal who pleads insanity and ends up in an insane asylum, where he revolts against his cruel nurse and rallies the other inmates.

It may appear to be a dangerous setting.

In fact, the hit film was shot in a real institution, where the lights go out at 3 p.m., and real patients were involved in the production.

Dean Brooks even played the boss of Jack Nicholson’s character.

The actors were unaware that some of the patients involved were violent criminals, which created a harsh environment for them.

Some of the cast members even slept in the wards.

Producer Michael Douglas revealed in an interview with The Guardian that they filmed some scenes without the actors’ knowledge, such as mock group therapy sessions, to inspire organic character development.

The cast of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was subjected to several reports about the effects of the production.

DeVito, a producer and director, was no exception.

He was the first actor to be cast in the role of Martini.

It didn’t take long for the Twins actor to be impacted by the harsh on-set environment and the job of portraying a person with a mental health condition.

The rigorous shooting schedule kept DeVito 3000 miles away

