Danny Dyer’s age and when he first appeared as Mick Carter on EastEnders is unknown.

﻿Danny Dyer’s age and when he first appeared as Mick Carter on EastEnders are unknown.

Eastenders’ Danny Dyer has decided to leave the show permanently.

After establishing himself as a household name on Albert Square, the soap star has moved on to a rival drama on Sky.

Danny Dyer, a 44-year-old actor and former soap star, is best known for a string of low-budget gangster films.

Danny, a West Ham United fan, was born in Canning Town, East London, in 1977 and now lives in Essex.

The Football Factory, The Business, and Doghouse are just a few of his most memorable projects.

He began his career at the age of 16 when he was discovered by an agent who cast him in the Granada Television series Prime Suspect 3 as Martin Fletcher in 1993.

Other TV appearances since then include Cadfael, A Touch of Frost, Loved Up, Thief Takers, Soldier Soldier, Casualty, Hollyoaks Later, and Skins – in addition to a thriving film career.

He’s best known nowadays for his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders.

Danny was cast in the popular soap from Christmas 2013 onwards, according to the BBC.

He made his acting debut as Mick Carter alongside actress Kellie Bright.

In 2009, the father-of-three discussed a role on EastEnders but decided against it.

“I liked the idea,” he said at the time, “but in reality, I just got cold feet.”

“It’s all over the newspapers just from having a meeting, and it gave me the creeps.”

What if I went inside?”

In 2017, Danny took a “short break” from the show.

Danny and his wife Jo Mas live in Essex.

They’ve been together since 1992 and have been married since 2016.

Jo, who worked as a financial adviser before Danny became famous, was the main breadwinner.

Dani and Sunnie are his daughters, and he has a son named Arty.

Dani won Love Island 2018 after competing on Survival of the Fittest.

Danny and Dani also co-host the Sorted with the Dyers podcast on Spotify.

Danny appeared on Who Do You Think You Are?, a BBC series, in 2016.

The revelation that Danny’s blood has links to both William the Conqueror and Edward III astounded viewers.

Since 2019, the star has also hosted the gameshow The Wall, which increased his BBC salary from £400,000 to a reported £1 million.

He also took a six-week break in 2019 to perform alongside Martin Freeman in a series of plays honoring his mentor Harold Pinter.

Danny Dyer has a net worth of around £4 million.

