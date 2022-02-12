Danny Glover Received an Oscar in 2022, 40 Years After His First Film

Danny Glover is one of those actors who many fans believe has already won an Oscar.

After all, the actor has starred in a slew of films throughout his career.

And whether he’s directing a big-budget action film like Lethal Weapon or assisting on a smaller project, Glover never disappoints.

And now, for the first time, the Academy Awards have found a surprising reason to award the actor an Oscar.

Glover has been a part of the cinematic experience for generations of moviegoers.

In 1979’s Escape from Alcatraz, the actor made an unlucky film debut as an inmate.

But it wasn’t long before he was cast in larger roles.

Glover rose to prominence in the 1980s thanks to roles in films such as Places in the Heart, Silverado, and Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple.

Then, a few years later, he co-starred in 1987’s Lethal Weapon alongside Mel Gibson.

Between 1989 and 1998, Glover reunited with Gibson and director Richard Donner for three sequels.

Glover, on the other hand, continued to work in a variety of genres.

He starred in Disney’s Angels in the Outfield, reunited with his The Color Purple co-star Oprah Winfrey in Beloved, joined the ensemble cast of The Royal Tenenbaums, and launched an iconic horror franchise with a major role in Saw in 2004.

Despite his impressive and diverse body of work, Glover has never received an Academy Award nomination.

Surprisingly, he was never even nominated.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on the other hand, finally addressed that egregious omission with its 12th Governors Awards, which took place on Jan.

15th of May, 2022

Glover was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at that ceremony.

Tyler Perry, Geena Davis, and Debbie Reynolds have all received the award in the past.

According to the Oscars website, the award is given to “a motion picture arts and sciences individual whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

Glover won because of his “decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen,” according to academy president David Rubin in a statement. Glover has a long history of advocating for economic justice and health care access both domestically and in Africa.

Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for the first time in 2022….

