Danny Miller fantasizes about sharing a bed with crush David Ginola, which has I’m A Celebrity viewers in stitches.

Danny Miller fantasized about sharing a bed with football hero David Ginola, which had I’m A Celebrity viewers in stitches tonight.

The Emmerdale actress was named camp deputy leader, while Frenchman David was named camp leader.

The two will take over the roles of Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson, as well as their privileges.

One of them was able to sleep in their own comfortable bed.

“This is the best thing that could have happened in camp,” Danny said, grinning.

I’m really trying to keep it low-key out there because I want to be a people’s man.”

“This is a dream come true for me, David,” he told the former Spurs ace in the bedroom.

I could cry if you and I were in the same bed.”

As he made his bed, the Frenchman couldn’t stop laughing.

“I have 100 percent solidified my man crush on him,” Danny said in the Castle Telegraph.

“Sorry, I was just daydreaming there.”

“Danny is majorly fan girling for David (hashtag)ImACeleb,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Danny’s man crush on David Ginola is truly a wonderful sight and god damn hilarious,” said another.

“Danny finishing his man crush on David is just brilliant and hilarious,” said a third.

The two are also exempt from all camp chores and work.

“I’m pleased and honored that the people have placed their trust in me,” a stunned David said of his election. “I will try not to disappoint them.”