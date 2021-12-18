Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall, stars of ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog,’ Discuss Sequel Plans (Exclusive)

Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming back for more, and according to stars Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall, the lovable pup will be raising the “woof” with a new installment (…we’ll wait for the “a-paws”).

Camp and Whitehall told PopCulture.com exclusively what they hope the next film will bring their respective characters, Emily Elizabeth — who is based on the books — and uncle Casey, as they continue their adventures with Clifford.

“Emily will be much older — I am already much older than I was in the first one.”

“I mean, I was 12 and now I’m 14, so I think there’ll be a significant time jump,” Darby said of the potential plan.

“However, I believe it will be entertaining and that the public will enjoy it.”

I’m just curious to see how things turn out.”

Whitehall, who is also a comedian, admitted that he was open to giving his “hot mess man child” character a more youthful glow.

He teased, “I’m going to have a lot of plastic surgery between now and when we shoot it.”

“So I want to look exactly like I did in the first one, and I’ll pay whatever it takes to make that happen,” Whitehall jokes.

“He gains confidence and is able to grow as a person through his relationship with Emily Elizabeth, and yeah, as an actor, that’s always the best type of character to play, is one that can change, develop, and surprise people.”

While the two remained tight-lipped about whether John Cleese, the iconic British comedian, would reprise his role as the mysterious and affable animal rescuer, Mr.

Gridwell was humbled to be working with the on-screen uncle and niece duo.

“It’s incredible what he’s done.

He’s an icon, and he’s one of my comedy heroes, as well as the reason I became a comedian,” Whitehall said.

“So the opportunity to work with such a great man was incredible, and I love that he has such an amazing spirit and kindness, and that he’s also very funny and still has a sense of mischief, and I looked forward to every day that…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Stars Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall Talk Sequel Plans (Exclusive)