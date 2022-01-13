Darcey and Stacey’: After hooking up with Georgi, Darcey seeks counseling with him (exclusive)

Darcey and Georgi are in the process of resolving their differences.

Darcey and her ex-fiancé attend couples counseling in an exclusive clip from Monday’s new Darcey and Stacey.

Georgi says before entering the session, “I’m hopeful that things between us can finally get in a good place.”

“We can improve our communication and problem-solving skills.”

To have a more fulfilling relationship.”

Darcey doesn’t hold back when it comes to discussing why they chose to go to therapy.

“We’ve been trying to figure out our issues,” Darcey says before explaining how the couple went from engaged to technically not being together.

“I’m looking for him to be more consistent.”

I don’t think our communication is very good.

And I believe he is afraid to open up and be vulnerable, to be able to tell me exactly how he feels.”

“It’s just difficult because I want to be able to trust him,” she continues.

Georgi has a different explanation.

“I think her trust issues stem from previous relationships,” he says.

“She has been injured.”

She was duped.

She had been deceived.

She had been duped.

I make it a point to never give her a reason to be suspicious of me.”

Georgi admits, “I don’t know, maybe I do,” when asked by the therapist if he does anything to cause Darcey’s reactions.

Darcey begins to reassure Georgi and the therapist by saying that she is attempting to avoid repeating the same patterns from her previous relationships rather than dwelling on them.

She then becomes teary-eyed as she tells Georgi that he can’t make excuses for his actions.

Mondays at 8 p.m., new episodes of Darcey and Stacey air.

TLC on ETPT

On this week’s series premiere, Darcey’s patterns with Georgi began.

She decided to flee to New York City for a secret meetup after receiving calls from her ex.

Georgi ended up spending the night in her hotel room despite returning his engagement ring, and the two left the experience with mixed signals and a lot of feelings.

Darcey told her twin sister, Stacey, and their two best friends about the news when she returned home.

