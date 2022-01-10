Darcey and Stacey Season 3: The Silva Twins Reveal What’s Next

Season 3: The Silva Twins Reveal What’s Next for Darcey and Stacey

Darcey Silva exclusively revealed the results of her “mommy makeover” plastic surgery, while Stacey Silva updated her family plans ahead of the premiere of Darcey and Stacey season 3 in January.

“Doing It Big” for Darcey and Stacey Silva!

Darcey and Stacey, the fan-favorite twins at the center of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, are back and better than ever thanks to a complete “mommy makeover,” as the Silva sisters call their jaw-dropping twins-formation.

Last season, fans followed the Silva sisters’ “transformative” trip to Turkey, where they underwent plastic surgery and experienced a spiritual awakening.

Darcey told E! News exclusively, “It was one of the best decisions we’ve ever made, and it was for us to feel good and be a better version of ourselves.”

“We were willing to do it.”

We’re both in our forties, and as you get older, things tend to slow down.

It also helped to lift our spirits, and it was a trip we’ll never forget.

The end result is fantastic.”

In terms of their romantic lives as season three begins tonight, Monday, Jan.

Darcey and her ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev have broken up, and Stacey and her husband Florian Sukaj are planning to start a family.

House of Eleven, the sisters’ fashion and lifestyle brand, is also reaching new heights, with “huge new collabs” in the works and a Miami Swim Week appearance.

Darcey teased, “We’re launching it big, we’re doing it big just like our song.”

“We’re branching out into home goods, beauty, and women’s and men’s fashions,” says the company.

We’re really looking forward to it.

In the past, we’ve done a lot of fashion shows.

“We’re very optimistic about the future.”

“We’re taking it global,” Stacey added.

We have no intention of slowing down.

To us, House of Eleven is a baby.”

House of Eleven was founded by the Silvas in memory of their late brother Michael Silva, who died of cancer.

“Because he was born on May 11 and died on July 11, he was known as House of Eleven,” Stacey explained.

“All we want to do is make him proud with everything we do.”

Darcey andamp; Stacey’s legacy, which includes looking to the next generation, is unquestionably important to them.

The daughters of Darcey,…

