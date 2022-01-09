Darcey from ’90 Day Fiancé’ says there’s still a ‘flame that’s lit’ between her and ex Georgi (exclusive)

Darcey from ’90 Day Fiancé’ says there’s still a ‘flame that’s lit’ between her and ex-boyfriend Georgi (exclusive)

When it comes to Darcey’s relationship with her ex-fiancé, Georgi, the chapter on 90 Day Fiancé isn’t yet closed.

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, spoke with ET’s Melicia Johnson about season 3 of their hit spinoff, Darcey and Stacey, and Darcey revealed that there are still feelings about Georgi.

During season 2 of Darcey and Stacey, when she and Stacey were in Turkey getting plastic surgery procedures done, Darcey broke up with Georgi, whom she referred to as her “hot, sexy Bulgarian.”

After she met up with his ex-wife, Octavia — who claimed they were still legally married and also claimed she caught him on a sugar mama website — and he went behind her back to talk to her infamous ex, Jesse, she and Georgi had been fighting throughout the season.

Darcey meets up with Georgi in New York after their breakup, despite her family’s advice, in a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Darcey and Stacey.

Darcey told ET that she and Georgi still have a connection.

“You guys saw the breakup, the transformation I went through in Turkey during the last season,” she says. “I was very empowered and strong at that time, I felt free, and I wasn’t getting what I deserved in that relationship, so I stood strong.”

“Breakups aren’t always easy, and you guys know I always wear my heart on my sleeve, but at the end of the day, there’s a flame that’s still lit, and I think you guys will definitely see all the challenges that Georgi and I face on this journey together, on our relationship, and the first episode will definitely show a lot of that.”

I’m excited for you to see what I’m going through and, you know, just living life.”

Stacey, for one, said she wasn’t surprised Darcey decided to meet up with Georgi again because the two still had a lot of love for each other.

“She wanted to make it work, and anything that makes Darcey happy makes me happy,” she says.

“At the end of the day, our family just wants Darcey to be happy.”

Darcey doesn’t have any regrets.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

’90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey Says There’s Still a ‘Flame That’s Lit’ With Ex Georgi (Exclusive)