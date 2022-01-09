Darcey from ’90 Day Fiancé’ weighs in on her ex-boyfriend Jesse’s new relationship with Tim’s ex-girlfriend Jeniffer (exclusive)

Darcey from ’90 Day Fiancé’ discusses her ex-boyfriend Jesse’s new relationship with Tim’s ex-girlfriend Jeniffer (exclusive)

Darcey Silva isn’t surprised that her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester is dating Jeniffer Tarazona from 90 Day Fiancé.

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, spoke with ET’s Melicia Johnson about season 3 of their hit spinoff, Darcey and Stacey, as well as her thoughts on Jesse and Jeniffer’s romance.

The current season of 90 Day: The Single Life follows Jesse and Jeniffer’s relationship.

Jeniffer was first introduced to viewers as Tim Malcolm’s gorgeous Colombian girlfriend in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and Jesse, who hails from the Netherlands, is best known for his tumultuous relationship with Darcey on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Jesse and Jeniffer met online and Jesse flew to Colombia to meet her.

Jesse dating another 90 Day Fiancé star isn’t surprising, according to Darcey, because he was previously linked to Caesar Mack’s ex, Maria, a Ukrainian woman.

“It’s Jesse’s style,” Darcey says.

“Of course, it had to be someone from the cast of Before the 90 Days as well.”

I adored him, and I admire Jeniffer.”

She goes on to say, “It’s their life.”

“I think it’s great as long as they’re happy and in love and doing it for the right reasons, not for the show or anything like that.”

“All the more power to them.”

Darcey has moved on from Jesse, first with ex-boyfriend Tom from the United Kingdom and then with Georgi from Bulgaria, though she and Georgi had a falling out during season 2 of Darcey and Stacey.

Darcey and Stacey Season 3 teases a reunion between her and Georgi, and Stacey teased that the new season will be “hot” and “sizzling.” Darcey said the best part of being a part of the 90 Day Fiancé universe has been getting to share their journey with fans.

“It’s definitely worth it in the end if we can change one person’s life through what we do and what we show through our lives and it helps others,” she says.

“And being vulnerable, we’re fine with that,” Stacey adds.

And that’s who I am: genuine and genuine.

