Darcey Returns to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to Find Out If She’s in a Relationship

Darcey, Darcey, Darcey. Yep, she’s back for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four, making this her fourth go on the series. Last season, cameras followed Darcey on her journey to meet Tom. They ended on good terms, he gave her a key to her apartment, but once back in the United States she said things fizzled. However, when he came to the States for the reunion special, they were back on. And now? Well, as far as she knows, they’re still a couple.

But Tom has been distant, and she doesn’t know why. “Maybe I’m just being too needy,” Darcey said.

She recently celebrated a birthday and all she got was a text message. No card, no call. “It made me feel sad and unloved,” Darcey said in a confessional. “He said he was going to call. It’s OK. It’s just a birthday.”

Then Tom requested a video call with her. The two chatted and he said he’s been busy with work and getting healthy. However, he’ll be in New York and wants to meet with her face-to-face. She said if he wants to officially breakup with her, he can do it over the phone. Darcey told Tom she hasn’t decided if she’ll meet him in the city. At the end of the day, she said she doesn’t want any bad blood. But there’s clearly something else going on here.

Meanwhile…

Geoffrey and Varya

We have our first meeting! Geoffrey traveled to Russia to meet his online girlfriend of five months. Before getting on the plane, his kids raised their concerns. Meanwhile, Varya’s friends raised their concerns as well.

In a confessional, Geoffrey said he his life hasn’t been great. Recently, one of his young sons passed away. And when he was growing up, he was very poor and he started dealing drugs and served time. “I’m not proud of my past. I’m not, but it is my past. I just have to accept it. I hope that she will,” he said.

Once he landed in Russia, the two embraced and Varya cried…and then things got awkward. “I hope the awkwardness will dissipate,” she said as the two stood outside waiting for a cab. Now, they begin getting to know each other.

Lisa and Usman

Lisa is very ready for her trip to Nigeria. Her friends on the other hand…they’re not so sure. And once there, she’s determined to make changes in Usman’s lifestyle. She doesn’t want an entourage around, and she certainly doesn’t want him to come in any contact with women who aren’t her. “He will have an entourage of one: Me,” she said.

Despite her assurances, Lisa’s friends were concerned she’s being used and scammed. Their concerns didn’t seem to faze her. “I am very confident he will stick by me until the day I die,” Lisa said. The two of them think they are destined to be together. “I trust him with my life,” she said.

Ed and Rose

Everyone in Ed’s life is pretty skeptical about his whirlwind online romance with the 23-year-old Rosemarie. According to him, he’s never sent her any money. But that didn’t stop Rose’s sister Maria from asking for some. Ed said Maria asked him not to tell Rose, but he still refused to send any money to her until they meet. He said he wasn’t sure if Rose was involved, and if she was, he’d be devastated.

While packing for the trip, he told his friend he bought a ring. “I’ve got to ride the wave,” he said. To that, his friend Rich called him crazy. “This is stupid, alright? He’s out of his mind. He’s never met Rosemarie face to face. He’s crazy,” Rich said.

At the airport, he made one last ditch effort to talk to his daughter, Tiffany, who has refused to take his calls since finding out about Rose, who is 6 years younger than her. After he sent her a video message, Tiffany called him to say safe travels.

Avery and Ash

Avery knows her trip to Australia is a huge risk and said she’d be devastated if the relationship is not what she thought it was, but she’s still determined to meet Ash and his 10-year-old son. There was just one problem: Her family didn’t know a thing about the relationship. She told them, and they weren’t exactly on board.

Yolanda and Williams

Yolanda has still not seen Williams over camera, but she is still proceeding with her trip to the United Kingdom. But where in the UK should she go? He told her to fly into London, but he lives in Manchester. Can he name the London airport? He cannot. So, she should fly into Manchester. Can he name that airport? Why was he so evasive on the phone? Her daughter was beyond skeptic about the whole thing…

