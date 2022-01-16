Darcey’s Daughter Aniko Won This Title in the Miss Connecticut Teen USA Pageant, according to ‘Darcey and Stacey’ Season 3 Spoilers

Darcey and Stacey, TLC’s hit spinoff show from 90 Day Fiancé, is a hit with 90 Day Fiancé fans.

The third season of the spinoff follows Darcey Silva, a show alumna, and her twin sister Stacey.

In the upcoming episode — which will air in January —

Darcey’s daughter, Aniko, will compete in the Miss Connecticut Teen USA pageant on TLC on September 17th.

However, the pageant’s official website has already revealed that Aniko has won a highly coveted title.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming Darcey andamp; Stacey episodes are ahead.]

Darcey Silva was trying to make a name for herself in reality television before she became famous on 90 Day Fiancé and Darcey andamp; Stacey.

Frank Bollok was her husband at the time.

Bollok is based in Schenectady, NY, and owns The Twilight Lodge, according to his Facebook page.

He previously worked for Douglas Elliman Realty as a real estate agent.

Bollok is married to Kristell Mapelli and has a son named Ferenc with her.

He still has feelings for Aniko and her younger sister, Aspen, whom he shares with Darcey.

Darcey, on the other hand, has no grudges against her ex-husband.

She previously stated, “We just felt we grew apart and [were]searching for our soulmates.”

“I have a good and respectful relationship with the father of my daughters.”

I will always be grateful for my daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

They are a gift to us.

They are my precious blessings and angels, whom I adore with all my heart and soul, as does he.”

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Darcey andamp; Stacey’s next episode will feature Darcey preparing for “pageant mom” life.

The show’s title is “Pageant Mom Drama,” according to the outlet, and sneak peeks suggest it will be quite entertaining to watch.

Darcey has a lot on her plate right now, including pageant mom duties and couples therapy. Don’t miss an all-new (hashtag)DarceyAndStacey. pic.twitter.comZVJFWiazvj

Darcey andamp; Stacey fans already know that Aniko Bollok won the pageant.

Sadly, Aniko did not win the main title of Miss Connecticut Teen USA, which was won by Nikitha Kikanamada.

Kikanamada had previously won Miss Congeniality in the pageant and again this year…

